Joke of the Day for April 15, 2023: Get your funny on

Joke of the Day

Question: Why can't you play Bingo at the zoo?

Answer: There are too many cheetahs!

Today's Joke of the Day is an animal delight!  © Collage: Unsplash/Harshil Gudka & TAG24

