Joke of the Day for April 15, 2023: Get your funny on
Today's Joke of the Day is a wild one! Here's you dose of funny to make you smile a bit brighter.
Joke of the Day
Question: Why can't you play Bingo at the zoo?
Answer: There are too many cheetahs!
A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorites. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Collage: Unsplash/Harshil Gudka & TAG24