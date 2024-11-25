"Make Amazon Pay": Workers around the world to protest or strike on Black Friday

Seattle, Washington - Amazon workers in more than 20 countries are taking action this Black Friday for labor rights , fair taxation, and climate justice.

Unions and workers' groups in more than 20 countries will rise up on Black Friday to Make Amazon Pay. © JOHN MACDOUGALL / AFP

The Make Amazon Pay campaign will see labor unions and workers' groups launch a series of strikes and protests against the e-commerce giant from Black Friday (November 29) through Cyber Monday (December 2).

Participating workers are located in the US, the UK, France, Germany, Brazil, India, Japan, and more countries.

The campaigners are demanding Amazon:

raise workers' wages and extend benefits, including sick leave and adequate break times



end the surveillance of workers and harsh productivity quotas

stop union busting and engage in collective bargaining



commit to zero emissions by 2030



transition to electric vehicles in communities most impacted by the company's pollution

pay its taxes in full

end partnerships with institutionally racist police forces and immigration authorities

Make Amazon Pay is a coalition of more than 80 groups worldwide, led by the UNI Global Union and Progressive International. They have organized Black Friday actions annually since 2020.

The campaign notes that Amazon's founder Jeff Bezos was the first person in history to amass $200 billion in personal wealth, while its workers often labor under extreme conditions and make barely enough to get by.