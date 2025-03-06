Bernie Sanders and Bobby Scott reintroduce PRO Act amid growing assault on labor rights

Washington DC - Senator Bernie Sanders on Wednesday announced he had reintroduced the Protecting the Right to Organize (PRO) Act, comprehensive legislation aimed at enhancing workers' rights .

Senator Bernie Sanders speaks during a news conference to announce the reintroduction of the Richard L. Trumka Protecting the Right to Organize Act on March 5, 2025. © JIM WATSON / AFP

The PRO Act, first introduced in 2019, calls for a number of reforms designed to remove the barriers that make it difficult for workers to form a union.

The bill's pro-worker provisions include, among others:

ending right-to-work laws

increasing penalties for companies that unlawfully fire pro-union workers

barring companies from permanently replacing striking workers

banning mandatory anti-union meetings

requiring employers to disclose contracts with anti-union consultants

facilitating timely first contracts between companies and newly-certified unions

"Never before in the history of our nation have income and wealth inequality been greater than today. Workers are falling further and further behind," Sanders said in a press release.

"In response, millions of Americans have expressed their desire to join a union," the senator added.

Representative Bobby Scott, who introduced the House version of the bill, described the PRO Act as "the most critical step Congress can take to uplift American workers."

More than 18 major labor unions have endorsed the legislation so far, including the AFL-CIO, Service Employees International Union, United Auto Workers, and more.