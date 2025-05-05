Violent UCLA Gaza solidarity encampment crackdown sparks new lawsuit

Los Angeles, California - The State of California and the City of Los Angeles are facing a new lawsuit over the violent repression of student protests at UCLA's Gaza solidarity encampment last year.

Law enforcement officers are pictured descending on the campus of the University of California, Los Angeles, early on May 2, 2024, to break up the Gaza solidarity encampment. © ETIENNE LAURENT / AFP

Over 700 officers from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, Los Angeles Police Department, California Highway Patrol, University of California Police Department (UCPD), and private security descended on the UCLA campus last spring in a bid to break up campus Gaza solidarity demonstrations.

During the May 2024 raids, officers shot more than 50 rounds of rubber bullets (aka kinetic energy projectiles) at demonstrators, injuring some. The new suit argues this violent response created a chilling effect on First Amendment-protected rights to free speech and protest, The Intercept reported.

"The encampment clearance by means of violence, excessive force, and kinetic energy projectiles traumatized Plaintiffs, chilled their protest activity, and justifiably made them less willing to engage in any further Palestine-related protest activity," states the complaint, filed last week in Los Angeles Superior Court on behalf of plaintiffs who had been shot with rubber bullets.

"This was the natural consequence of the dramatic and violent clearing organized and carried out by CHP and LAPD, which would have certainly chilled any ordinary person from engaging in Palestine solidarity advocacy in the future."

The fallout began when a mob of counter-protesters attacked students taking a stand for Palestine for hours at the university on April 30, 2024, while campus security and police did nothing to intervene. The demonstrators were allegedly sprayed with chemical agents, harassed, and sexually assaulted.

The following day, UCLA called in the Los Angeles Police Department and California Highway Patrol to forcibly remove Palestine solidarity activists. Over 200 people were arrested in the militarized crackdown.