Boeing defense workers extend strike after refusing "insulting offer"

New York, New York - A strike of Boeing defense workers looked poised to continue Wednesday after the latest round of negotiations broke down, leading to public recriminations on both sides.

Boeing defense workers are set to continue their strike, which began on August 4. © IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

A member of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers told a congressional panel that Boeing had failed to negotiate in good faith.

Shortly after the appearance, Boeing blasted union leadership for refusing to allow a vote on the company's most recent offer.

The latest back and forth follows two days of mediation to try to end the strike, which is now in its 12th week after 3,200 workers in the midwestern states of Missouri and Illinois went on the picket line on August 4.

Joshua Arnold, an 11-year Boeing employee who works on the F/A-18 aircraft program, told a Senate panel in Washington that the company refuses to boost a "substandard" offer, considering the rising cost of living and the skills required of Boeing's manufacturing workers.

"We are dealing with a company that has shown us how little they value us," Arnold said.

"They have made it clear that they put their greed for skyrocketing profits over the people that actually earn them the profit in the first place."