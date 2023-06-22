Boeing supplier shuts factory after workers vote to strike

Wichita, Kansas - Spirit AeroSystems announced Thursday that it is suspending operations in Wichita, Kansas at a key Boeing supply factory after workers voted to strike .

Workers at Spirit AeroSystems's factory in Wichita, Kansas, have voted to strike after rejecting a tentative agreement. © REUTERS

The factory, which builds parts for the 737 MAX and 787, will halt operations at the start of Thursday's first shift, Spirit said in a news release.



The move comes after workers represented by the International Association of Machinists (IAM) and Aerospace Workers on Wednesday overwhelmingly voted down the contract and in favor of striking.

"We know that no one wins in a work stoppage; however, we respect the rights of our represented employees," Spirit said in a statement. "We look forward to continued meetings with IAM."

The IAM, which represents 6,000 workers at the facility, had reached a tentative four-year contract agreement with Spirit.

The union's contract negotiating committee, which had backed the deal, "stands ready to return to the bargaining table to address the membership issues," said a statement posted to the local's Facebook page.