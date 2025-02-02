Costco Teamsters reach tentative contract agreement to avert strike

Issaquah, Washington - The Teamsters union announced that its Costco National Negotiating Committee had reached a tentative agreement for a new contract, averting a potential strike.

Costco workers represented by the Teamsters union in January authorized a strike in their fight for a fair contract. © Screenshot/Instagram/teamsters

The Saturday news came as some 18,000 Costco workers in six states – California, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Virginia, and Washington – were poised to walk off the job.

The agreement – details of which are still unknown – will go to union members for a vote before it is ratified.

Costco faced a January 31 deadline to present a fair contract proposal.

Workers earlier in January voted by an overwhelming 85% margin to authorize a strike.

"Costco has two choices: respect the workers who made them a success or face a national strike," Teamsters General President Sean M. O’Brien said in a statement last month. "Costco Teamsters deserve an industry-leading contract that reflects the company’s massive profits. If Costco thinks they can exploit our members while raking in billions, we’ll shut them down."