Costco Teamsters reach tentative contract agreement to avert strike

The Teamsters union announced that its Costco National Negotiating Committee had reached a tentative agreement for a new contract, averting a potential strike.

By Kaitlyn Kennedy

Issaquah, Washington - The Teamsters union announced that its Costco National Negotiating Committee had reached a tentative agreement for a new contract, averting a potential strike.

Costco workers represented by the Teamsters union in January authorized a strike in their fight for a fair contract.
Costco workers represented by the Teamsters union in January authorized a strike in their fight for a fair contract.  © Screenshot/Instagram/teamsters

The Saturday news came as some 18,000 Costco workers in six states – California, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Virginia, and Washington – were poised to walk off the job.

The agreement – details of which are still unknown – will go to union members for a vote before it is ratified.

Costco faced a January 31 deadline to present a fair contract proposal.

North Korean troops withdraw from Russia's Kursk region, Ukraine says
Ukraine conflict North Korean troops withdraw from Russia's Kursk region, Ukraine says

Workers earlier in January voted by an overwhelming 85% margin to authorize a strike.

"Costco has two choices: respect the workers who made them a success or face a national strike," Teamsters General President Sean M. O’Brien said in a statement last month. "Costco Teamsters deserve an industry-leading contract that reflects the company’s massive profits. If Costco thinks they can exploit our members while raking in billions, we’ll shut them down."

Costco reported $254 billion in revenue and $7.4 billion in net profits in 2024, according to the union – up from $6.3 billion in 2023.

Cover photo: Screenshot/Instagram/teamsters

More on Labor Unions: