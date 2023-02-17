HarperCollins workers give their strike a happy ending by approving tentative contract deal

New York, New York - The HarperCollins Union announced on Thursday that workers had voted to approve their tentative contract agreement with the publisher, giving a happy ending to their three-month labor strike.

HarperCollins workers picket outside the publishing houses offices in Manhattan. © SPENCER PLATT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Union members voted to ratify the tentative contract agreement, reached last week, and plan to return to work after more than three months on the picket line.

Over 200 HarperCollins workers, represented by United Auto Workers Local 2110, had been without a contract since last spring. The company is the only major NYC-based publisher with a union.

Workers walked out on November 10, 2022, demanding higher base wages, better working conditions, and greater diversity and inclusion measures from the company.

Their new agreement includes a higher starting salary for many jobs at HarperCollins and a one-time $1,500 bonus to members of the union.

The agreement was made by representatives of the union and the company and facilitated by a federal mediator.

After three months holding the line, the HarperCollins Union celebrated their hard-fought victory: "We're excited to get back to work and join our colleagues again," the union tweeted on Thursday.