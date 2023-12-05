Hollywood braces for actors' vote on strike deal

Los Angeles, California - Hollywood on Tuesday anxiously waited to learn if actors have approved their union 's hard-fought deal with studios, or if an entertainment industry still reeling from months-long strikes could be plunged back into turmoil.

SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher, National Executive Director and Chief Negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, and union members raise their fists after negotiations ended with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, triggering the actors' strike. © REUTERS

While the Screen Actors Guild (SAG-AFTRA) deal is widely expected to pass, criticism – mainly over its perceived lack of protection against artificial intelligence – has swelled in recent weeks, raising jitters about a potential, if unlikely, return to picket lines.



Members have until 5:00 PM Pacific Time to cast their votes, with a simple majority required to finally seal the agreement.

Jonathan Handel, an entertainment lawyer and analyst, said an approval figure between 75% and 85% is "a realistic expectation."

But should ratification fail, SAG-AFTRA would likely need to reopen talks with studios – who could themselves withdraw the terms previously offered – and a return to industrial action could beckon.

"The contract is shit," said actor Michael Vaccaro, one of dozens of performers to speak out publicly against the terms.

"I voted no. And I'm fully prepared to go back on strike. Absolutely 100%," he told AFP. "By signing this thing, we gain nothing. By going back out on strike, there's the possibility to gain quite a bit."