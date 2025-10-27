Striking Boeing defense workers once again vote down contract offer

St. Louis, Missouri - More than 3,000 Boeing defense workers on strike in the Midwest since August voted to reject the company's latest contract offer, their union said Sunday – in the fourth such refusal.

Boeing defense plant workers and their families strike outside of a facility in Berkeley, Missouri. © MICHAEL B. THOMAS / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

"Boeing claimed they listened to their employees – the result of today's vote proves they have not," International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) President Brian Bryant said in a statement. No vote tally was given.

Workers in the St. Louis area are waiting for bigger wage increases, a larger ratification bonus, and retirement contributions on par with those earned by Boeing workers in the Pacific Northwest, the statement said.

Boeing said it was "disappointed" by the vote, which "failed by the slimmest of margins, 51% to 49%."

"With the close result and the increased interest we're hearing from teammates who want to cross the picket line, it's clear many understand the value of our offer," a Boeing spokesperson told AFP.

Dan Gillian, a top executive in the St. Louis Boeing branch, said on Wednesday that the offer would provide an average salary increase of 45% over the contract's five-year term, plus various bonuses, increased vacation time, and added health and pension benefits.