Macy's workers launch three-day Black Friday strike in Washington

Tukwila, Washington - Macy's workers in Washington state are launching a three-day strike starting on Black Friday to protest unfair wages and labor conditions at the department store chain.

Macy's workers in Washington state are set to go on strike on Black Friday. © Screenshot/X/@UFCW_3000

More than 400 workers at three of the largest Macy's stores in Washington are walking off the job on Friday and won't be back in stores until Monday, UFCW Local 3000 announced.

The Macy's employees are kicking things off with a Striking Workers Parade at SouthCenter Mall in Tukwila.

The action comes after 96% of workers, frustrated with the company's failure to reach a union contract deal, voted to authorize the strike in October.

Macy's reported more than $1 billion in profits last year and spent $600 million on stock buybacks and paid out $173 million in dividends to shareholders, while starting pay for workers in Washington is at or near minimum wage.

"Macy’s CEO gets $11 million per year while a lot of his workers rely on food banks, and some can’t even afford to see doctors because of the low wages and the expensive healthcare," Azia Domingo, a Macy's worker in Tukwila, told The Guardian.