Massive Los Angeles school workers strike leaves thousands of students out of school

Los Angeles, California — A massive three-day strike by the majority of Los Angeles public school employees – including bus drivers, teachers, custodians, and others – kicked off Tuesday. And the unusual rain in LA didn't hold workers back.

Los Angeles school system employees marched on Tuesday in a strike that shut down LA schools and classes district-wide. © Collage: Screenshot/Twitter/SEIULocal99

"Rain or shine, we are out at the picket lines!" was the rallying cry echoing on Tuesday before dawn.



Hundreds of school employees, many among the lowest-paid, joined the picket line before 5 AM local time at the Los Angeles Unified School District’s Van Nuys bus yard, marching in ponchos and balancing signs with their umbrellas.

Employees shouted, "Whose house? Our house!" and held signs that read the "Last straw" and "We demand respect!"

Other strikers have taken to the picket line at many school sites throughout the sprawling district. Schools throughout Los Angeles were closed on Tuesday

Last-minute efforts Monday failed to avoid the strike that shut down Los Angeles public schools, disrupting learning, vital meal services, and the daily lives of some 420,000 children and their families in the nation’s second-largest school system.

There had been hope of averting the walkout based on informal conversations over the weekend and mediation that resumed Monday between the school district and the union that is leading the strike, Local 99 of Service Employees International Union.

The union represents some of the district’s lowest-paid workers, including bus drivers, teacher aides, special education assistants, security aides, custodians, and food-service workers. The union is demanding a 30% salary increase, plus $2 more per hour for the lowest-paid workers.