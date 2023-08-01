New York City nurses win historic new contract after months-long struggle

New York, New York - Nurses in New York City have won a new contract with historic wage increases and safe staffing protections!

New York City nurses won a historic new contract after months of campaigning for pay increases and staffing protections. © Ed JONES / AFP

After months of campaigning, nurses secured a new 5.5-year contract agreement with NYC Health+Hospitals and the City of New York, the New York State Nurses Association (NYNSA) labor union announced in a press release on Monday night.

The agreement includes payments of $16,006 in the first year, $5,551 in the second year, and further salary raises in the following years. The increases are designed to bring public-sector nurses' wages in line with private-sector wages and keep professionals in the public health care system.

The contract also improves staffing ratios and creates a citywide pool of professionals to cover shortages rather than relying on expensive temporary travel nurse contracts.

The breakthrough comes after nurses' previous contract expired on March 2. They have been in negotiations since February 14.