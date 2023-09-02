SAG-AFTRA heats up the fight with strike vote against video game companies

Los Angeles, California - SAG-AFTRA members will vote next week on whether to authorize union leaders to call a strike against video game companies, in the latest sign of spreading labor unrest in the broader entertainment sector.

Members of SAG-AFTRA will soon vote on a possible strike against video game companies. © ANGELA WEISS / AFP

The Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) said it's been nearly a year since its contract with video game companies was extended from its expiration date.

The guild leadership's call for a strike authorization vote comes after the union's film and TV actors went on strike in mid-July, joining Writers Guild of America-represented screenwriters who have been on the picket line since early May.

For video game performers, SAG-AFTRA is seeking wage increases and protections against the use of artificial intelligence.

The union said its last contract with the video game companies, negotiated in 2017, did not address key issues including AI - a major issue brought up during the current dual Hollywood strikes, where film and TV actors and writers have expressed concerns about the technology encroaching on their jobs.

"Once again we are facing employer greed and disrespect," said SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher in a statement. "Once again artificial intelligence is putting our members in jeopardy of reducing their opportunity to work. And once again, SAG-AFTRA is standing up to tyranny on behalf of its members."