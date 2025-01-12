Starbucks Workers United accuses company of forcing LA baristas to keep working despite wildfires

Los Angeles, California - The Starbucks Workers United union is calling out the coffee company for allegedly forcing employees in Los Angeles to continue working despite the wildfires ravaging the area.

Videos shared on social media by Starbucks Workers United accuse the coffee company of forcing baristas to continue working despite the devastating Los Angeles wildfires. © Collage: Screenshots/X/@SBWorkersUnited

"Starbucks workers in LA are being forced to work in areas impacted by the recent wildfires – even where the air quality is unsafe," Starbucks Workers United posted on X along with video showing flames raging in the background.

"Management told partners that stores must open because 'the community depends on us,' ignoring that some workers had to evacuate their own homes," the union wrote.

A second video clip, provided by workers at an LA Starbucks store, zooms in on the inferno as sirens are heard blaring in the background.

At least 16 people have been confirmed dead in the wildfires blazing around the city, as official figures show more than 12,000 structures burned.

"Working in unsafe conditions is unacceptable," Starbucks Workers United said.

"Profits should NEVER be prioritized over safety, and we call on Starbucks to not only give impacted workers the time off they need, but bargain in good faith with our union so that we can enact firmer safety protections for workers."