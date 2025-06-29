Netanyahu's trial delayed as Trump calls for case to be dropped

Jerusalem, Israel - An Israeli court on Sunday postponed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's testimony in his corruption trial after he requested a delay, as US President Donald Trump called for the case to be thrown out.

"Following the explanations given... we partially accept the request and cancel at this stage Mr. Netanyahu's hearings scheduled" for this week, the Jerusalem district court said in its ruling, published online by Netanyahu's Likud party.

Netanyahu's lawyers had asked the court to excuse him from testifying over the next two weeks so he could focus on security issues following a ceasefire with Iran and amid the ongoing atrocities in Gaza, where Israeli hostages are held.

They had submitted Netanyahu's schedule to the court to demonstrate "the national need for the prime minister to devote all his time and energy to the political, national, and security issues at hand".

The court initially rejected the lawyers' request but said in its ruling on Sunday that it had changed its judgment after hearing arguments from the prime minister, the head of military intelligence, and the chief of the Mossad spy agency.

Trump on Saturday said in a post on his Truth Social platform that the US was "not going to stand" for the continued prosecution, prompting Netanyahu to thank him in a message on X.

Earlier in the week, the US president had described the case against the Israeli premier as a "witch hunt", saying the trial "should be CANCELLED, IMMEDIATELY, or a Pardon given to a Great Hero".

Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid reacted by saying that Trump "should not interfere in a judicial trial in an independent country".