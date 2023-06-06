Starbucks Workers United demands answers after Instagram account blocked

Buffalo, New York - Starbucks Workers United, the labor union representing more than 300 unionized stores, said their Instagram account was blocked without warning last week.

Starbucks Workers United has called out Meta for reportedly banning their Instagram account without warning. © MICHAEL M. SANTIAGO / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Starbucks Workers United is currently active on Instagram on their back-up account @sbuxworkersunited while their main account @sbworkersunited remains suspended for "violating Community Guidelines."

The union said Instagram's parent company, Meta, failed to notify them of the ban. After numerous attempts to reach company representatives, organizers said they were finally told the account was blocked for "pretending to be someone else," but were provided no further details.

Starbucks Workers United used its Instagram to share campaign news and actions with their nearly 50,000 followers.

The description on the now-banned account read, "Starbucks Partners coming together to create a better workplace for everyone." It was listed under the platform's "Labor Union" category.