Viral Video of the Day for June 29, 2025: Toddler stops everything to jam to favorite song

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a freshly napped toddler got her day started the right way thanks to some of her favorite tune!

Viral Video of the Day

In the clip, Katy Pruett captures her toddler waddling down the stairs post-nap, fueled by a tummy full of juice.

The moment she hears her favorite song come on, Yeah! by Usher, she freezes, then breaks out into an adorable dance that viewers can't get enough of.

"Me trying to leave the club but the dj still going," one viewer joked.

Check out the hilarity:

This toddler instantly stopped what she was doing when her favorite jam came on!
This toddler instantly stopped what she was doing when her favorite jam came on!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@katypruett
More on Viral Video of the Day: