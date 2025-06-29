Viral Video of the Day for June 29, 2025: Toddler stops everything to jam to favorite song
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a freshly napped toddler got her day started the right way thanks to some of her favorite tune!
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip, Katy Pruett captures her toddler waddling down the stairs post-nap, fueled by a tummy full of juice.
The moment she hears her favorite song come on, Yeah! by Usher, she freezes, then breaks out into an adorable dance that viewers can't get enough of.
"Me trying to leave the club but the dj still going," one viewer joked.
Check out the hilarity:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@katypruett