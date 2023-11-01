Striking actors shun Barbie and Oppenheimer costumes to send a Halloween message

Los Angeles, California - Generic ghosts and vague vampires haunted the Hollywood picket lines this Halloween, as striking actors tried to scare studio bosses by refusing to dress up as any of their famous characters.

Striking SAG-AFTRA actors shunned Barbie and Oppenheimer costumes, sending a message to studio bosses.

With talks still ongoing between the Screen Actors Guild (SAG-AFTRA) and the likes of Netflix and Disney, costumes that could be seen to promote lucrative film figures like Barbie or Oppenheimer have been declared off-limits this spooky season.



"Let's use our collective power to send a loud and clear message to our struck employers that we will not promote their content without a fair contract!" said a recent SAG-AFTRA online post.

On Tuesday, actors marching outside Netflix, Sony, Amazon, and Paramount's Los Angeles offices had taken that advice to heart, with cats, bats and a dancing frog replacing the usual cast of superhero and sexy villain costumes.

"It would be a little strange when you're protesting these companies but also supporting them," explained actor Sonia Grace, dressed as a schoolgirl.

"Boo, boo to the AMPTP," added Christan Copeland, in a cat costume, referring to the studios' Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers.