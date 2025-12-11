Viral Video of the Day for December 11, 2025: Man's "baby" strollers at Christmas market reveal adorable cats

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

Chicago, Illinois - In today's Viral Video of the Day, a TikTok visitor at Chicago's Christmas market filmed a wholesome twist after asking a passerby about his "babies" in two strollers.

Viral Video of the Day

In the clip, the woman calls out to a man pushing two strollers and asks if she can see his babies – only for him to turn them around and reveal a bunch of cats dressed in full Christmas outfits.

He proudly introduces each feline and tells the woman they are just shopping for some Christmas presents.

"Him slowly introducing each one is frying me," one viewer joked.

Check it out:

A woman asked to see a man's "babies" at a Chicago Christmas market... and what he revealed had the whole internet melting.
A woman asked to see a man's "babies" at a Chicago Christmas market... and what he revealed had the whole internet melting.  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@louieandtodd
