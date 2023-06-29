Teamsters president says UPS strike seems "inevitable" as negotiation deadline approaches

Sandy Springs, Georgia - Unless the United Parcel Service (UPS) gets its act together, its unionized workforce may soon launch a historic strike that could bring the company to its knees.

UPS workers and Teamsters union members are poised to launch the largest single-employer strike in US history. © IMAGO / USA TODAY Network

"The largest single-employer strike in American history now appears inevitable," International Brotherhood of Teamsters General President Sean O’Brien said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Executives at UPS, some of whom get tens of millions of dollars a year, do not care about the hundreds of thousands of American workers who make this company run," O'Brien continued. "Their actions and insults at the bargaining table have proven they are just another corporation that wants to keep all the money at the top. Working people who bust their asses every single day do not matter, not to UPS."

Earlier this month, UPS workers voted overwhelmingly to authorize a nationwide strike if management could not agree to a contract deal that meets their needs by July 31.

The Teamsters issued a Friday deadline for the package delivery company to "act responsibly and exchange a stronger economic proposal for more than 340,000 full- and part-time workers," they said in their statement.