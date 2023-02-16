Tesla accused of busting Buffalo union drive after firing dozens of workers

Buffalo, New York - Tesla is accused of to cracking down on Autopilot workers seeking to unionize at a Buffalo gigafactory, as dozens of employees were fired just one day after going public with their campaign.

Members of the Tesla Workers United organizing committee pose in front of the company's gigafactory in Buffalo, New York. © Screenshot/Twitter/UnionBrian

A group of 25 Tesla workers working on the electric carmaker's Autopilot system emailed billionaire CEO Elon Musk on Tuesday informing him of their intent to form a union with Workers United.

Their demands centered on winning higher pay, greater job security, an end to harsh productivity monitoring practices, and a seat at the decision-making table as they seek to improve the company's sustainability policies.

Just one day after their announcement, employees filed a complaint with the National Labor Relations Board accusing the company of illegally firing dozens of pro-union workers.

"This is a form of collective retaliation against the group of workers that started this organizing effort," Jaz Brisack, a lead organizer in the Starbucks Workers United movement also involved in the Tesla efforts, told Bloomberg.

Brisack added that the firings are "designed to terrify everyone about potential consequences of them organizing, as well as to attempt to cull the herd."