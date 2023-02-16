Tesla accused of busting Buffalo union drive after firing dozens of workers
Buffalo, New York - Tesla is accused of to cracking down on Autopilot workers seeking to unionize at a Buffalo gigafactory, as dozens of employees were fired just one day after going public with their campaign.
A group of 25 Tesla workers working on the electric carmaker's Autopilot system emailed billionaire CEO Elon Musk on Tuesday informing him of their intent to form a union with Workers United.
Their demands centered on winning higher pay, greater job security, an end to harsh productivity monitoring practices, and a seat at the decision-making table as they seek to improve the company's sustainability policies.
Just one day after their announcement, employees filed a complaint with the National Labor Relations Board accusing the company of illegally firing dozens of pro-union workers.
"This is a form of collective retaliation against the group of workers that started this organizing effort," Jaz Brisack, a lead organizer in the Starbucks Workers United movement also involved in the Tesla efforts, told Bloomberg.
Brisack added that the firings are "designed to terrify everyone about potential consequences of them organizing, as well as to attempt to cull the herd."
Tesla Workers United keeps its eyes on the prize
Despite the terminations, Tesla Workers United remains focused on winning union representation, and the company's alleged anti-union tactics may actually end up helping their cause.
As Tesla Workers United organizing committee member Sara Constantino told Bloomberg, "It’s pretty clear the message they’re sending. They’re trying to scare us. And it’s really I think backfiring on them."
"It has really opened people’s eyes to the fact that this is why we need a union," Constantino said.
Cover photo: Screenshot/Twitter/UnionBrian