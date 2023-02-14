Tesla Autopilot workers in Buffalo announce their intent to unionize!

Buffalo, New York - Tesla Autopilot workers in Buffalo, New York, have started a campaign to form a labor union !

Tesla Autopilot workers in Buffalo, New York, sent a letter to CEO Elon Musk announcing their intent to unionize. © Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Buffalo is once again the center of exciting developments in the US labor movement as workers at the electric car company Tesla announced their intent to unionize.

A group of employees responsible for labeling data for Tesla's Autopilot system emailed billionaire CEO Elon Musk early Tuesday, letting him know of their plans to organize with Service Employees International Union affiliate Workers United, Bloomberg reported.

Workers said they are seeking higher pay, greater job security, and an end to demanding productivity monitoring policies. Tesla even tracks workers keystrokes to determine how long they spend per task and actively working per day, leading some employees to feel they can't even take bathroom breaks on the job.

"People are tired of being treated like robots," organizing committee member Al Celli told Bloomberg.

If their campaign is successful, the Buffalo workers would comprise the US automaker's first union.