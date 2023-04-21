What TV shows would stop if Hollywood's WGA writers strike?

New York, New York - Say goodbye to your favorite late-night shows if Hollywood's writers cannot cut a deal with studios by May 1.

That's the message the Writers Guild of America (WGA) is delivering to entertainment investors and analysts as the screenwriters' union ratchets up pressure on studios amid contract negotiations. If the two sides can't reach an agreement, it will result in the first work stoppage by the WGA in 15 years.

In a Thursday memo obtained by the LA Times, the WGA said a May strike could delay the key fall network television season. The season contributes a third of all episodes produced, including 45% of the episodes produced by legacy media companies Disney, Paramount Global, and Comcast NBCUniversal.

And streaming platforms, with their vast libraries of shows to flip through, would not be safe either, as platforms that carry broadcast shows would be hobbled by delays as writing on new shows ends.

"Immediately, new episodes of late-night shows including Jimmy Kimmel Live!, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Real Time With Bill Maher, Late Night With Seth Meyers, Saturday Night Live, Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, and others would cease," the WGA said.

Writers are seeking increased pay, particularly from streaming residuals, and new regulations on working conditions. The WGA has sought pay increases and other changes to the contract valued at nearly $600 million, at a time when studios are being roiled by cutbacks and layoffs, with many under pressure to make their streaming services more profitable.