Indiana Republicans introduce bill targeting transgender people and gay marriage

Indianapolis, Indiana - Indiana state lawmakers have introduced new extreme anti- LGBTQ+ legislation taking aim at transgender people and gay marriage.

Indiana Republicans are once again taking aim at LGBTQ+ people with a new bill seeking to amend the state's non-discrimination code. © 123RF/egubisch

Indiana Republicans are starting the new year by ramping up attacks on the LGBTQ+ community.

House Bill 1291, introduced on Tuesday, updates portions of the Indiana Code to replace references to "gender" with "biological sex," effectively ending recognition of transgender people.

The definition of gay marriage is also amended to read: "Only a female may marry a male. Only a male may marry a female."

"A marriage between persons of the same biological sex is void in Indiana even if the marriage is lawful in the place where it is solemnized," it adds.

Gay marriages have been recognized in Indiana since 2014.

Indiana's proposed new measure has already gained four co-sponsors: state Representatives Christopher Judy, Joanna King, Michelle Davis, and Robert Morris, all of whom are Republicans.