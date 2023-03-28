Indiana becomes latest state to pass anti-trans legislation

Indianapolis, Indiana - LGBTQ+ rights in Indiana are under assault as the state legislature on Monday passed a bill banning gender-affirming care for trans youth.

The Indiana state legislature has passed a ban on gender-affirming care for trans youth (stock image). © 123RF/inkdrop

The House voted 65-30, largely along party lines, to advance the measure and send the bill to Republican Governor Eric Holcomb's desk for signature.

The legislation, known as SB 480, would bar transgender minors from accessing hormone therapies, puberty blockers, and surgeries in the state.

Many opponents of the bill testified that gender-affirming care is often life-saving for trans youth.

Medical professionals noted that hormone therapies and puberty blockers are reversible, while surgeries aren't even available to minors in Indiana at present.

Indiana has now become the 12th state whose legislature has voted to ban gender-affirming care for residents under 18, along with Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Georgia, Iowa, Mississippi, Tennessee, Utah, South Dakota, and West Virginia.