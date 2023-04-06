Kansas Republicans override veto of trans athlete ban

Topeka, Kansas - Kansas Republicans overrode the governor's veto to enact a ban on transgender athletes from competing in sports according to their gender identity.

The bill, known as HB 2238 or the "Fairness in Women's Sports Act," passed in Kansas after lawmakers voted 28-12 in the state Senate and 84-40 in the House to override a veto from Democratic Governor Laura Kelly.

"We all want a fair and safe place for our kids to play and compete. However, this bill didn't come from the experts at our schools, our athletes, or the Kansas State High School Activities Association. It came from politicians trying to score political points," Kelly explained in a statement after vetoing the bill.

"It's harmful to students and their families and it's bad for business," she added.

Nevertheless, the Republican majority in the state legislature chose to move forward with the ban, which will bar transgender athletes from participating on girl's and women's sports teams from kindergarten through college.

The law is set to take effect on July 1.