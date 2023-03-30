Kentucky and West Virginia ban gender-affirming care for trans youth

Frankfort, Kentucky - Kentucky and West Virginia on Wednesday became the latest states to ban gender-affirming care for transgender youth.

Demonstrators gather at a rally to protest the passing of SB 150 on March 29, 2023, at the Kentucky State Capitol in Frankfort. © JON CHERRY / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The Republican-controlled state legislature overrode Democratic Governor Andy Beshear's veto of a bill that would block people under 18 from access to hormone therapies and surgeries.

The legislation, known as Senate Bill 150, also bars transgender people from using bathrooms that correspond to their gender identity, restricts teachers from talking about sexual orientation and gender identity in schools, and allows instructors to refuse to use students' preferred pronouns.

The Kentucky Senate decided 29-8 to override the governor's veto, followed by the House with a 76-23 vote.

Demonstrators gathered at the state Capitol to protest the bill. Police forcibly removed them from the premises, as 19 people were arrested and charged with third-degree criminal trespassing, according to Kentucky.com.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Kentucky has already announced its intention to challenge the law in court.