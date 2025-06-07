Pride Month 2025: Best LGBTQ+ book recommendations to celebrate

Pride Month is officially upon us, and there's no better way to celebrate than to dive into some of the best LGBTQ+ representation today's books have to offer!

Pride Month is officially upon us, and there's no better way to celebrate than to dive into some of the best LGBTQ+ representation today's books have to offer!

Pride month is officially upon us, and there's no better way to celebrate than to dive into some of the best LGBTQ+ representation today's books have to offer! © Unsplash/@norevisions Pride Month just so happens to coincide with the start of beach read season, making it the perfect time to pick up a good book and lounge under the summer sun. But this June, it's time to highlight the most exciting titles from LGBTQ+ authors across genres. From inspiring memoirs to swoon-worthy rom-coms, there's no shortage of good books to dive into. Joke of the Day Joke of the Day for June 6, 2025: A joke rocking out to get your funny on Without further ado, here are TAG24's book recommendations for Pride Month 2025!

Pageboy by Elliot Page

Pageboy by Elliot Page was first released in June 2023. © Screenshot/Instagram/@vintagecoffeeclub Juno star Elliot Page got candid about his trans journey in a tell-all memoir, Pageboy, released in 2023. Elliot doesn't hold back as he delves deep into his experience navigating Hollywood both before his transition and after. A powerful, stream-of-consciousness narrative, Pageboy is the perfect Pride Month pick for readers looking to dive into a real-life story of LGBTQ+ resilience. Viral Video of the Day Viral Video of the Day for June 6, 2025: Dad panics as huge lizard crawls on toddler's car seat! New in paperback this summer, there's no better time to pick up this moving memoir for all your beach read needs!

Old Enough by Haley Jakobson

Old Enough is author Haley Jakobson's debut novel. © Screenshot/Instagram/@janaireadsbooks Haley Jakobson's debut novel Old Enough follows college sophomore Savannah Henry, who has just come out as bisexual. But Savannah's journey of new beginnings is halted by the news that her childhood best friend, Izzie, has gotten engaged, and the wedding festivities soon pull Savannah back into a past she was ready to leave behind. Tackling everything from the elation of first loves to the lingering influence of trauma, Old Enough celebrates the utterly messy yet uniquely magical experience of finding oneself.

Loveless by Alice Oseman

Alice Oseman is best known as the author behind the beloved graphic novel series Heartstopper. © Screenshot/Instagram/@16thbookcorner Heartstopper author Alice Oseman incorporated her own experience with asexuality into a moving coming-of-age tale in 2020's Loveless. The YA novel follows college freshman Georgia, who is determined to find the perfect first romance. Along with new pals Pip, Rooney, and Jason, Georgia embarks on an unexpected path of self-discovery as she realizes that the dreams she had planned for herself may not be what she wanted after all. All of Alice's novels are worthy picks for Pride Month, so be sure to consult our guide to the "Osemanverse" to find the perfect read for you!

The Charm Offensive by Alison Cochrun

The Charm Offensive by Alison Cochrun debuted in 2021. © Screenshot/Instagram/@always.booking.it For those hoping for a more playful Pride Month read, look no further than The Charm Offensive. Alison Cochrun's 2021 romantic comedy follows Dev, who is a producer on a Bachelor-like dating series called Ever After. When the show's latest leading man, Charlie, struggles to navigate the pressures in front of the screen, Dev looks to ease his mind by becoming a support system for him on set. But as the two grow closer, their off-screen connection soon spells trouble for the happily ever after the showrunners were expecting!