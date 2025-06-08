WorldPride sees thousands turn out in DC to support LGBTQ+ rights under "dark cloud" of Trump attacks

Washington DC - Rainbow flags flooded Washington's streets on Saturday as thousands celebrated WorldPride with a massive show of support for LGBTQ+ rights, which are facing an assault by President Donald Trump 's administration.

"We just have to show this administration, that we are united, that we cannot be broken," said Amy Froelich, a 46-year-old artist and teacher, dressed in a rainbow-colored jumpsuit.

"We need to be an ally to our brothers and sisters and our trans community," she said, seated next to her wife on green chairs near the starting line for a massive parade that marks the culmination of weeks of festivities.

"All of our laws and any protections that we've been working so hard for (are) getting reversed."

The WorldPride festival, a rotating global event advocating for LGBTQ equality worldwide, is being hosted in Washington this year – a stone's throw from the White House and a president seemingly intent on rolling back rights hard-won by that community.

Since returning to power in January, Donald Trump and his administration have slapped back LGBTQ rights gained in recent decades, in particular by members of the trans community.

On his first day in office, Trump declared the federal government would recognize only two genders – men and women – and he has since targeted transgender people in a slew of other orders.

Trans actor Laverne Cox, best known for her role in the series Orange is the New Black, addressed the crowd at the parade starting line.

"I knew I had to be here, surrounded by community, because you give me so much hope," she said. "I don't have any faith in our government... but I have faith in you."