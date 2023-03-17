Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer signs historic LGBTQ+ protections into law

Lansing, Michigan - Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer on Thursday signed legislation to expand the state's civil rights law to include new protections for LGBTQ+ people.

Whitmer, a Democrat, signed the legislation to amend the state's Elliott-Larsen Civil Rights Act (ELCRA), outlawing discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity or expression.

ELCRA has protected Michiganders from discrimination based on "religion, race, color, national origin, age, sex, height, weight, familial status, or marital status" in housing, education, employment, and public accommodations since it was first enacted in 1976.

With the amendments, it has now become the first statewide law prohibiting discrimination against LGBTQ+ people.

"It is a new day in Michigan," Whitmer said during a signing ceremony on Thursday, according to The Hill. "Michiganders are freer today; they are happier today and I am proud to be playing a small part of that."