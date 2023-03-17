Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer signs historic LGBTQ+ protections into law

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer on Thursday signed legislation to expand the state's civil rights law to include new protections for LGBTQ+ people.

By Kaitlyn Kennedy

Lansing, Michigan - Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer on Thursday signed legislation to expand the state's civil rights law to include new protections for LGBTQ+ people.

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer has expanded the state's civil rights law to include protections for LGBTQ+ people for the first time.
Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer has expanded the state's civil rights law to include protections for LGBTQ+ people for the first time.  © BILL PUGLIANO / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Whitmer, a Democrat, signed the legislation to amend the state's Elliott-Larsen Civil Rights Act (ELCRA), outlawing discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity or expression.

ELCRA has protected Michiganders from discrimination based on "religion, race, color, national origin, age, sex, height, weight, familial status, or marital status" in housing, education, employment, and public accommodations since it was first enacted in 1976.

With the amendments, it has now become the first statewide law prohibiting discrimination against LGBTQ+ people.

Ukraine responds to downing of US drone over Black Sea
Ukraine conflict Ukraine responds to downing of US drone over Black Sea

"It is a new day in Michigan," Whitmer said during a signing ceremony on Thursday, according to The Hill. "Michiganders are freer today; they are happier today and I am proud to be playing a small part of that."

Michigan sends a message of hope to LGBTQ+ Americans

A rainbow flag is painting on a brick wall alongside the seal of the state of Michigan.
A rainbow flag is painting on a brick wall alongside the seal of the state of Michigan.  © IMAGO / agefotostock

The new protections come amid increasing rightwing attacks on LGBTQ+ life and liberty in Republican-controlled states around the country.

With its new measure, Michigan Democrats say they are hoping to send a message of hope and welcome to LGBTQ+ Americans.

"This is an incredible and historic day for LGBTQ+ people, for the people of Michigan, and for all Americans across our nation," Human Rights Campaign President Kelley Robinson said in a statement.

Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Thursday, March 16, 2023
Daily Horoscope Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Thursday, March 16, 2023

"The passage of the ELCRA amendment is a beacon of hope for those fighting for their rights. In states like Tennessee or Florida or Oklahoma, this is a reminder that when we come together as one we can and we will build a better future for everyone, including for LGBTQ+ people," she added.

The new protections will take effect in June – just in time for Pride Month!

Cover photo: BILL PUGLIANO / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

More on LGBTQ+: