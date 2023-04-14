Missouri attorney general essentially bans gender-affirming care for minors and adults

Jefferson City, Missouri - Missouri's attorney general issued an emergency rule Thursday which could restrict access to gender-affirming care for minors and adults alike. The move, which may be the first of its kind nationally, has sparked outrage, with LGBTQ+ advocacy groups threatening to sue.

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey has issued an emergency rule which could severely restrict access to gender-affirming care for both minors and adults. © 123rf/groovysoup

Attorney General Andrew Bailey issued the emergency rule on Thursday after announcing plans to restrict health care for transgender individuals weeks ago.



The rule is set to take effect on April 27 and expires in February 2024. It would prohibit medical providers from providing gender-affirming care unless stringent and unprecedented requirements are met.

The rule would require an individual, regardless of their age, to undergo 18 months of therapy before receiving gender-affirming health care. Providers would be required to prove that a patient has a "medically documented, long-lasting, persistent and intense pattern of gender dysphoria" for "at least the 3 most recent consecutive years" before seeking treatment.

Adults with depression would be unable to receive gender-affirming care until those issues have been "have been treated and resolved."