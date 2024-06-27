Montana judge strikes down anti-trans law over "sex" definition

Missoula, Montana - A federal judge in Montana has struck down an anti- LGBTQ+ law defining sex in the state code as only "male" or "female."

Transgender rights activists hold signs as they march through the University of Montana campus in Missoula, Montana. © JUSTIN SULLIVAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Montana's Republican Governor Greg Gianforte signed Senate Bill 458 in May 2023. The legislation restricts sex to "male" and "female," as defined by a person's reproductive organs and cells they produce at birth.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Montana filed a lawsuit challenging the measure in December.

Plaintiffs had argued that the law denied transgender, nonbinary, and other gender non-conforming people recognition and protections in the state.

District Court Judge Shane Vannatta did not rule on that point but did find the title of the bill unconstitutionally vague, as the word "sex" has multiple meanings.

"The title does not give general notice of the character of the legislation in a way that guards against deceptive or misleading titles," Vannatta wrote in his decision issued Tuesday.