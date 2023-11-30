Nepal registers first LGBTQ marriage in "milestone day"

Nepal - An LGBTQ couple has acquired a marriage certificate in Nepal, officials said Thursday, a first in South Asia and hailed by the pair as a win "for all."

Surendra Pandey (l.) and Maya Gurung, who is transgender, made history with the recognition of their marriage certificate in Nepal. © Prakash MATHEMA / AFP

Transgender woman Maya Gurung and Surendra Pandey obtained a marriage certificate from a local ward in Nepal's Lamjung district on Wednesday.

"We are very happy and proud. This has finally happened," Gurung told AFP.

The couple held a Hindu marriage ceremony in 2017, and live together with their dog and cat.

"This is a win not just for us but for all couples like us," she said.

In June, the Supreme Court issued an interim order allowing all same-sex and transgender couples to register their marriages, directing the government to establish a separate temporary register until laws are formulated.

Gurung (41) and Pandey, a 27-year-old man, were the first to apply at the district court, but it refused to register their marriage.

Their appeal was also rejected.