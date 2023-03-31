Transgender Bill of Rights reintroduced in Congress ahead of International Day of Visibility

Senator Ed Markey and Representative Pramila Jayapal have reintroduced the Transgender Bill of Rights in the 118th Congress. © Collage: Kevin Dietsch / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & ALEX WONG / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Amid the slew of Republican attacks on LGBTQ+ rights, Markey, Jayapal, and more congressional Democrats are proposing a very different agenda focused on guaranteeing federal protections for trans and non-binary people.

"Day after day, we see a constant onslaught of anti-trans rhetoric and legislation coming from elected officials. Today we say enough is enough," Congressional Progressive Caucus Chair Pramila Jayapal, whose daughter is transgender, said in a statement.

"Our Trans Bill of Rights says clearly to the trans community across the country that we see you and we will stand with you to ensure you are protected and given the dignity and respect that every person should have," she continued. "With this resolution, we salute the resilience and courage of trans people across our country, and outline a clear vision of what we must do in Congress in order to allow trans people to lead full, happy lives as their authentic selves."

Markey stated, "On this and every International Transgender Day of Visibility, we are reminded of our moral obligation to defend the fundamental rights of trans people against the violence, discrimination and bigotry that too often mark their lived experience in our country."

"Lives are at stake. The health, safety and freedom of trans people are at stake. Congress must take a stand in the face of dangerous, transphobic attacks waged by far-right state legislatures and once again reaffirm our nation’s bedrock commitment to equality and justice for all," he added.

According to the statement, trans Americans are four times more likely to be victims of violent crime, while over 40% have attempted suicide.