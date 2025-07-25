Viral Video of the Day for July 25, 2025: Pomeranian ditches pool for giant water bowl – and instantly regrets it!

In today's Viral Video of the Day , a tiny Pomeranian named Lala showed viewers that even the smallest dog can make the biggest mistake.

In the clip, Lala approaches an oversized dog water bowl and boldly leaps in, despite her owner noting she does have her own kiddie pool.

She immediately loses her footing, gets totally soaked, and scrambles to jump back out – clearly rethinking all her life decisions.

"god forbid a lady enjoy a cold plunge," one viewer joked.

Check it out: