Viral Video of the Day for July 25, 2025: Pomeranian ditches pool for giant water bowl – and instantly regrets it!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a tiny Pomeranian named Lala showed viewers that even the smallest dog can make the biggest mistake.

Viral Video of the Day

In the clip, Lala approaches an oversized dog water bowl and boldly leaps in, despite her owner noting she does have her own kiddie pool.

She immediately loses her footing, gets totally soaked, and scrambles to jump back out – clearly rethinking all her life decisions.

"god forbid a lady enjoy a cold plunge," one viewer joked.

Check it out:

This dog had a whole kiddie pool... and still chose to dive into the giant water bowl!
This dog had a whole kiddie pool... and still chose to dive into the giant water bowl!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@lalapomeranianofficial
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@lalapomeranianofficial

