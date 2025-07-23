US Olympic Committee makes major policy change as Trump targets transgender athletes

Colorado Springs, Colorado - American transgender women will no longer be able to compete in women's events at the Olympics and Paralympics after a recent policy change by the US Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC).

Ahead of the LA Olympics, the US Olympic and Paralympic Committee has banned transgender women from participating in women's events. © JUSTIN SULLIVAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

A new note on the USOPC website regarding the participation of transgender athletes in sports says: "As of July 21, 2025, please refer to the USOPC athlete safety policy."

The policy update, following President Donald Trump's "Keeping Men Out of Women's Sports" executive order, was added to the USOPC Athlete Safety Policy on its website as a new subsection entitled "Additional Requirements."

"The USOPC is committed to protecting opportunities for athletes participating in sport," the addition reads.

"The USOPC will continue to collaborate with various stakeholders with oversight responsibilities... to ensure that women have a fair and safe competition environment consistent with Executive Order 14201 (Trump's order) and the Ted Stevens Olympic & Amateur Sports Act."

The Stevens Act, adopted in 1988, provides a means of handling eligibility disputes for Olympic sports and other amateur events.

A memo to Team USA from USOPC chief executive Sarah Hirshland and president Gene Sykes on Tuesday obtained by ABC News and ESPN made reference to Trump's February executive order, saying: "As a federally chartered organization, we have an obligation to comply with federal expectations."