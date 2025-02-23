Captain America: Brave New World suffers staggering box office drop

Los Angeles, California - Marvel and Disney's Captain America: Brave New World clung to the top of the North American box office this weekend despite a steep drop from its opening, earning an estimated $28.2 million, analysts said Sunday.

That take, on a slow February weekend, was just over one-fourth the $100 million the superhero film earned at its opening. Reviews of the movie, with Anthony Mackie in the title role, have been decidedly weak.

Neon Studio's new comedy-horror film The Monkey, based on a short story by Stephen King, opened in second place for the Friday-through-Sunday period, taking in an estimated $14.2 million, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations reported.

Theo James, Rohan Campbell, and Elijah Wood star in the movie about a demonic toy monkey that is linked to a series of horrific deaths.

In third place, slipping one spot from last weekend, was Columbia and Sony's Paddington in Peru, at $6.5 million. Ben Whishaw voices the lovable, floppy-hatted bear.

Also down one spot was Dog Man, a superhero comedy from Universal and DreamWorks, at $5.9 million. The family-friendly animation is a spinoff from the best-selling Captain Underpants books.

And in fifth, at $3 million, was Ne Zha 2 from CMC Pictures. The Chinese blockbuster has become the biggest-ever box-office release in China and the highest-grossing animated film of all time.