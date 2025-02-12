Can Captain America: Brave New World restore order to the MCU? The reviews are in!
A red hulk, a new Cap, and plenty of controversy! Captain America: Brave New World hits theaters this Valentine's Day, but will Marvel fans love it or hate it?
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, The Marvels, and other Phase 5 flicks were all anticipated to be the movie that would bring the Marvel Cinematic Universe back to its former glory.
Unfortunately, they have not.
Now, Deadpool & Wolverine and the announcement of Robert Downey Jr.'s return to the franchise did revive some hope in the MCU.
Neverthless, the fourth Captain America installment is facing some heavy expectations from a frustrated fandom.
Well, early reviews of Anthony Mackie's official debut as the next Cap are in. Will Captain America: Brave New World finally restore order to the MCU?
Does Captain America: Brave New World live up to the hype?
The few lucky fans who got to witness the next Marvel event have graciously shared some spoiler-free feedback via X.
One fan excitingly declared that the "old Marvel is back," tweeting, "#CaptainAmericaBraveNewWorld is a cinematic gem! It's an intense thrilling ride from start to finish. It's a mix of Winter Soldier and The Dark Knight. The film keeps you edging for more until it culminates in the best final act in recent years."
Another user gave a more impartial review, sharing, "#CaptainAmericaBraveNewWorld both met & exceeded my low expectations. You can feel the reshoots throughout the film & the main villain was a big miss. But this is the most cohesive the MCU has felt since 2019. Sam has good chemistry w/ his partners & it can deliver the feels."
Check out more reactions below!
Get ready for a new world order – and possibly the return of the old Marvel! Captain America: Brave New World hits theaters everywhere February 14.
Cover photo: IMAGO / Bestimage