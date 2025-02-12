Can Captain America: Brave New World restore order to the MCU? The reviews are in!

Anthony Mackie's official debut as the new Captain America in Captain America: Brave New World is here, but will the new Cap save the world – and Marvel?

By Elyse Johnson

A red hulk, a new Cap, and plenty of controversy! Captain America: Brave New World hits theaters this Valentine's Day, but will Marvel fans love it or hate it?

Will Captain America: Brave New World bring order back to the Marvel Cinematic Universe?
Will Captain America: Brave New World bring order back to the Marvel Cinematic Universe?  © IMAGO / Bestimage

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, The Marvels, and other Phase 5 flicks were all anticipated to be the movie that would bring the Marvel Cinematic Universe back to its former glory.

Unfortunately, they have not.

Now, Deadpool & Wolverine and the announcement of Robert Downey Jr.'s return to the franchise did revive some hope in the MCU.

Joke of the Day for February 10, 2025: The best animal jokes to LOL
Joke of the Day Joke of the Day for February 10, 2025: The best animal jokes to LOL

Neverthless, the fourth Captain America installment is facing some heavy expectations from a frustrated fandom.

Well, early reviews of Anthony Mackie's official debut as the next Cap are in. Will Captain America: Brave New World finally restore order to the MCU?

Does Captain America: Brave New World live up to the hype?

Captain America: Brave New World welcomes Harrison Ford (l.) to the superhero franchise.
Captain America: Brave New World welcomes Harrison Ford (l.) to the superhero franchise.  © IMAGO / Capital Pictures

The few lucky fans who got to witness the next Marvel event have graciously shared some spoiler-free feedback via X.

One fan excitingly declared that the "old Marvel is back," tweeting, "#CaptainAmericaBraveNewWorld is a cinematic gem! It's an intense thrilling ride from start to finish. It's a mix of Winter Soldier and The Dark Knight. The film keeps you edging for more until it culminates in the best final act in recent years."

Another user gave a more impartial review, sharing, "#CaptainAmericaBraveNewWorld both met & exceeded my low expectations. You can feel the reshoots throughout the film & the main villain was a big miss. But this is the most cohesive the MCU has felt since 2019. Sam has good chemistry w/ his partners & it can deliver the feels."

Joke of the Day for February 11, 2025: The best jokes to make you laugh
Joke of the Day Joke of the Day for February 11, 2025: The best jokes to make you laugh

Check out more reactions below!

Get ready for a new world order – and possibly the return of the old Marvel! Captain America: Brave New World hits theaters everywhere February 14.

Cover photo: IMAGO / Bestimage

More on Marvel: