Can Captain America: Brave New World restore order to the MCU? The reviews are in!

A red hulk, a new Cap, and plenty of controversy! Captain America: Brave New World hits theaters this Valentine's Day, but will Marvel fans love it or hate it?

Will Captain America: Brave New World bring order back to the Marvel Cinematic Universe? © IMAGO / Bestimage

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, The Marvels, and other Phase 5 flicks were all anticipated to be the movie that would bring the Marvel Cinematic Universe back to its former glory.

Unfortunately, they have not.

Now, Deadpool & Wolverine and the announcement of Robert Downey Jr.'s return to the franchise did revive some hope in the MCU.

Neverthless, the fourth Captain America installment is facing some heavy expectations from a frustrated fandom.

Well, early reviews of Anthony Mackie's official debut as the next Cap are in. Will Captain America: Brave New World finally restore order to the MCU?