UBS takes over banking giant Credit Suisse in emergency rescue deal

Bern, Switzerland - Swiss banking giant UBS is acquiring its ailing rival Credit Suisse for 3 billion Swiss francs ($3.23 billion) in an emergency rescue deal amid global banking turmoil.

The Swiss Federal Council and representatives of the two institutions and the supervisory authorities made the announcement of the government-brokered takeover on Sunday evening.



Swiss President Alain Berset said it "was no longer possible to restore the necessary confidence" in Credit Suisse, citing the recent outflow of deposits.

"A swift and stabilizing solution was absolutely necessary," he said at the press conference.

The Swiss National Bank (SNB) is supporting the takeover with liquidity assistance of 100 billion francs ($108 billion) to both lenders.

A takeover of Switzerland's second-largest bank, Credit Suisse, by the country's biggest bank is the most significant bank merger in Europe since the financial crisis 15 years ago.

In order to reduce the risks for UBS, the Swiss government is also issuing a guarantee of 9 billion francs to UBS to cover potential losses.



These measures should ensure that the SNB can provide Credit Suisse with extensive liquidity if needed.