Houston teen who disappeared while walking dogs surfaces eight years later!

Houston, Texas - A Houston family experienced a miracle over the weekend after their son, Rudy Farias IV, suddenly reappeared after going missing eight years ago!

Rudy Farias IV was found eight years after his disappearance and is currently receiving medical attention. © Collage/Screenshot/Facebook/Bella Ninos

In 2015, Rudy Farias went for a walk with his two dogs near his parents' house, but only the animals returned. The 17-year-old disappeared without a trace.

For eight years, Farias' family did everything they could to find their son again and never gave up hope that he would one day return.

On Saturday, their perseverance was rewarded: passersby discovered the now 25-year-old in front of a church in Houston and called 911 when he appeared unresponsive.

At the hospital, Farias was found to be in very bad shape: "He has cuts, soft tissue tumors, small hole openings and swelling on the soles of his feet, along with bruising, old and new cuts/scrapes on his body, old dry blood on his head and hair," Bella Ninos, a family member, shared on Facebook.

"It's apparent that he's been through hell and abused!" the post continues. "He's expressing that he is in alot of pain. He flintches [sic] if you try to touch him or hug him thinking we are going to strike him."