Celebrated filmmaker disappears from New York beach without a trace
New York, New York - Celebrated Irish filmmaker and photographer Ross McDonnell has been missing without a trace for over a week.
According to the New York Post, McDonnell left his Brooklyn apartment around 8:30 PM on November 4, but the Dublin-born cameraman was possibly last spotted at Fort Tilden Beach in Queens.
Gene Gallerano, a close friend of the 44-year-old, believes McDonnell visited the beach and then "went out into the ocean" at night – and hasn't been seen since.
On Tuesday, November 7, McDonnell's bicycle was found on the beach in question, according to the missing person's poster, which is also circulating on Facebook. So far, this is the only lead since the mysterious disappearance.
McDonnell's clothing is particularly striking: the filmmaker was said to be wearing a red puffy vest from The North Face, black and white sneakers, and khaki pants.
He was also apparently carrying a black backpack, also from The North Face.
Ross McDonnell received several awards for his work
McDonnell had a successful career and even won an Emmy in 2021 for his work on the documentary series The Trade, which aired on Showtime.
His debut feature film Colony (2009) also won the IDFA First Feature Award and premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival.
According to the Post, McDonnell has traveled abroad a lot due to his job.
The 44-year-old has had a steady partner for many years and is the father of a five-year-old son. His family has not yet commented publicly on the disappearance.
The police are currently looking for additional witnesses who can provide information on the missing persons case.
