Celebrated filmmaker disappears from New York beach without a trace

New York, New York - Celebrated Irish filmmaker and photographer Ross McDonnell has been missing without a trace for over a week.

According to the New York Post, McDonnell left his Brooklyn apartment around 8:30 PM on November 4, but the Dublin-born cameraman was possibly last spotted at Fort Tilden Beach in Queens.

Gene Gallerano, a close friend of the 44-year-old, believes McDonnell visited the beach and then "went out into the ocean" at night – and hasn't been seen since.

On Tuesday, November 7, McDonnell's bicycle was found on the beach in question, according to the missing person's poster, which is also circulating on Facebook. So far, this is the only lead since the mysterious disappearance.

McDonnell's clothing is particularly striking: the filmmaker was said to be wearing a red puffy vest from The North Face, black and white sneakers, and khaki pants.

He was also apparently carrying a black backpack, also from The North Face.