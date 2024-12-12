Mystery drones over New Jersey have locals alarmed and officials stumped

Newark, New Jersey - A rash of unexplained drone sightings in the skies above New Jersey has left locals rattled and sent officials scrambling for answers to the mystery .

New Jersey residents have been spotting drones and other unidentified aerial objects in the skies over multiple weeks. © Collage: X/@PaulGerke

Breathless local news reports have amplified the anxious sky-gazing and wild speculation – interspersing blurry, dark clips from social media with angry locals calling for action.

For weeks now, the distinctive blinking lights and whirling rotors of large unmanned aerial vehicles have been spotted across the state.

But military brass, elected representatives, and investigators have been unable to explain the recurring phenomenon.

Sam Lugo (23) who works in the Club Studio gym in New Jersey's Bergen county, one of the corners of the state that has seen several drone sightings, called the reports "crazy."

"It's pretty concerning they were sighted... without explanation. It can be alarming," he said, adding with a smile: "I don't want to get abducted or anything like that."

Officials including the governor have called on people not to panic, but have not yet offered an explanation for the aerial activity.

"I've seen them every night since Thanksgiving, they're smaller than my Jeep," wrote X user Gus Seretis.

"They hover just about tree height or a little higher," he added, describing them as like aircraft too small for a pilot and vowing to "shoot at one if it comes low enough."

New Jersey Congressman Chris Smith wrote to the Pentagon on Tuesday demanding answers.

"There have been numerous instances of unmanned aerial systems flying over New Jersey, including in close proximity to sensitive sites and critical infrastructure, to include military installations located in my district," he wrote to Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.