RIP Stoneman Willie: Pennsylvania's "accidental" mummy to be buried after 128 years

Reading, Pennsylvania - After more than a century living with a macabre mystery , the town of Reading, Pennsylvania, is finally closing the casket on its oddest-ever resident – a mummified man set to be buried Saturday.

The body of "Stoneman Willie," a jailed thief that died in a Pennsylvania prison in 1895 and was accidentally mummified by undertakers, lies on display at the local funeral home that has been his resting place for 128 years in Reading, Pennsylvania. © Andrew CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP

Crowds of people have lined up all week to pay their respects, snap photos, or gaze with bewildered awe on a scene unlikely to ever be repeated in the US.



"Bye, Stoneman. God bless you. Rest in peace," Suzanne Schrum (74) said as she patted the corpse's forehead and stroked his copper-colored hair, more than six decades after she first laid eyes on the mummy.

"Stoneman Willie" was the nickname bestowed long ago on an alleged thief who died in 1895 in jail and was taken to the Theo C. Auman Funeral Home when no one claimed the body, before being accidentally mummified by undertakers.

"Fast-forward 128 years and he's still here," funeral home director Kyle Blankenbiller told AFP.

The man gave a false name when he was jailed, but his true identity will finally be unveiled during Saturday's ceremony, a fitting end to his life – and bizarre afterlife.

"We're 99% certain we know who he is," Blankenbiller said during funeral preparations which even included Willie's remains joining a recent parade commemorating Reading's 275th anniversary.

"We're doing the right thing, but it's going to be bittersweet," he said.