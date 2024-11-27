Sonar image revealed to be rock formation, not Amelia Earhart plane

Washington DC - A sonar image suspected of showing the remains of the plane of Amelia Earhart, the famed American aviatrix who disappeared over the Pacific in 1937, has turned out to be a rock formation.

Undated picture taken in the 1930s of American female aviator Amelia Earhart at the controls of her plane. © STAFF / AFP

Deep Sea Vision (DSV), a South Carolina-based firm, released a blurry image in January captured by an unmanned submersible of what it said may be Earhart's plane on the seafloor.

Not so, said the company in an update on Instagram this month.

"After 11 months the waiting has finally ended and unfortunately our target was not Amelia's Electra 10E (just a natural rock formation)," Deep Sea Vision said.

"As we speak DSV continues to search," it added. "The plot thickens with still no evidence of her disappearance ever found."

The image was taken by DSV during an extensive search in an area of the Pacific to the west of Earhart's planned destination, remote Howland Island.

Earhart went missing while on a pioneering round-the-world flight with navigator Fred Noonan.