Titanic tourist submersible search grows desperate with "about 40 hours of oxygen left"

Boston, Massachusetts – Rescue teams raced against time Tuesday to find a deep-diving tourist submersible that went missing near the wreck of the Titanic with five people on board, and an estimated 40 hours of oxygen is left.

The Titan submersible operated by OceanGate Expeditions dives to explore the wreck of the Titanic on the ocean floor. © REUTERS

All communication was lost with the 21-foot Titan craft during a descent Sunday to the Titanic, which sits more than two miles below the surface of the North Atlantic, as time is running out.

The submersible was carrying three fee-paying passengers – British billionaire Hamish Harding, and Pakistani tycoon Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman.

The US and Canadian Coast Guards have deployed ships and planes in an intensive search for the vessel, which was attempting to dive near the wreck of the Titanic some 400 miles off the coast of Newfoundland, Canada.

Coast Guard Captain Jamie Frederick told reporters that the rescue efforts over an area of 7,600 square miles, larger than the US state of Connecticut, "have not yielded any results."

"There's about 40 hours of breathable air left based on that initial report," he said referring to the sub's capacity to hold up to 96 hours of oxygen.

A P-3 plane from Canada has dropped sonar buoys in the area of the Titanic wreckage to listen for any sound from the small sub.

The search, initially restricted to the ocean's surface, was expanded underwater on Tuesday.

France's oceanographic institute said it was sending a deep-sea underwater robot to aid efforts.