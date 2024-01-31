New Hampshire woman falls into dumpster and suffers garbage truck horror

Manchester, New Hampshire - A New Hampshire woman who wound up in a dumpster that was later scooped up by a garbage truck miraculously survived her bizarre ordeal with minor injuries.

Investigators said the unidentified victim told authorities she had fallen into the bin while tossing out her trash, according to New Hampshire's WMUR-TV. She then wound up in the back of a garbage truck making its rounds on Monday.



The truck driver saw the woman through a camera in the back of the vehicle, but not until he'd compacted his cargo four times. He dialed 911.

"In 32 years, I've never seen anything like this my whole career," Manchester Fire Department Battalion Chief Bob Beaudet told WMUR. "You don't think it really happens, but in this day and age, times are tough, and people do different things. So, that was definitely one for the books."

However, Beaudet said the truck driver had said Monday's encounter wasn't "the first time this has happened to him."