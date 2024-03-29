Harvard posts apologetic update on macabre book bound in skin of dead woman

Cambridge, Massachusetts - In one of its more bizarre blog posts, Harvard University said Wednesday it had removed human skin from the binding of a book held for over 90 years at one of its libraries.

Harvard announced it has removed the skin from the binding of a 19th-century book and admitted it had failed to meet "ethical standards" in its stewardship. © IMAGO / Pond5 Images

A copy of the 19th-century book Des Destinées de l'Ame – or Destinies of the Soul, a meditation on life after death – was found in 2014 to be bound in the skin of a deceased woman.



Harvard said it had removed the binding and noted "past failures in its stewardship of the book that further objectified and compromised the dignity of the human being whose remains were used for its binding."

The university said it was consulting with French authorities "to determine a final respectful disposition of these human remains."

Harvard had indulged interest in the morbid story of the book, calling the 2014 discovery "good news for fans of anthropodermic bibliopegy, bibliomaniacs, and cannibals alike."

Anthropodermic bibliopegy – the practice of binding books in human skin – was once a relatively common practice, Harvard said in a 2014 blog post.