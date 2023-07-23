TikToker details odd airport experience she was "not mentally prepared" for

Chicago, Illinois - A TikToker was already amazed at the airport after a strange security experience, but when saw the plane she was traveling on, her feelings intensified!

Things got unexpectedly tight for TikToker Sarah on this flight. © Screenshot/TikTok/sarahmpov

In a video on social media, TikTok user @sarahmpov said she was "not mentally prepared" for the flight experience she had on a small airline at what appears to be a regional airport.

According to a clip that's garnered over 61,000 views and features the TikToker walking viewers through the process of flying with Southern Airways Express, Sarah's first strange encounter happened while going through security.

Apparently, she had pre-workout in her bag, and it caused the security agents to test the powder, which was flagged as an explosive.

"I got stopped at security and before I knew it, they were digging through my bag and dropping chemicals at my pre-workout to see if it would turn blue, because if it did, that would mean it was explosive," Sarah says in the voice-over. "And of course it did, so they took it."



In the video, you can see the white powder turn really blue.

As she walks onto the runway, the TikToker says, "Tell me that is not a private plane," before showing the tiny plane and detailing how the seating arrangement on the aircraft was by weight, and she soon started to doubt her aviation decision.