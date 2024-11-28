Biden administration pushes Ukraine to lower minimum conscription age to 18

Washington DC - The outgoing Biden administration is urging Ukraine to reduce the minimum conscription age to 18 from 25 to tackle a manpower shortage as Russian forces press in.

The call for Kyiv to boost its ranks came amid speculation that incoming president Donald Trump will take a new approach that could include pushing Kyiv into a peace deal with Moscow.

A senior official in President Joe Biden's administration said that Ukraine was facing an "existential" recruitment crunch as it confronts a much larger enemy with more advanced weapons, and with its stocks of volunteers dwindling.

"The simple truth is that Ukraine is not currently mobilizing or training enough soldiers to replace their battlefield losses while keeping pace with Russia's growing military," said the official, speaking on the condition of anonymity.

Pressed on what Washington considers an appropriate minimum age, the official replied that "we think there's real value in them considering lowering the recruiting age to 18" – in line with the US benchmark.